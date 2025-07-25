India's First Hydrogen Powered Train Coach Successfully Tested in Chennai (Watch Video)

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a video from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai about the latest innovations in railways. Vaishnaw said that India tested the first hydrogen-powered train coach. The train will run at a high speed of 1,200 horsepower, reflecting the country's first hydrogen-powered train technology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vaishnaw, while sharing a video of the test run, said, "The First hydrogen-powered coach (Driving Power Car) was successfully tested at ICF, Chennai. India is developing a 1,200 HP Hydrogen train. This will place India among the leaders in hydrogen-powered train technology."

First Hydrogen powered coach (Driving Power Car) successfully tested at ICF, Chennai.



India is developing 1,200 HP Hydrogen train. This will place India among the leaders in Hydrogen powered train technology. pic.twitter.com/2tDClkGBx0 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 25, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Harbour Line Services Running Late; Road Traffic Affected, BMC Issues High Tide Warning.

The country's first hydrogen-powered coach was tested at the ICF train manufacturing facility in Chennai. With this, India will join the select list of countries with hydrogen-powered trains. Sharing the Minister's X post, one liker said, "With a 1,200 HP hydrogen train in development, India joins the elite league of green rail innovators...Clean, powerful and future-ready." According to the Hindu Business Line previous report, the cost of the 10-rake formation is Rs 118.24 crore.