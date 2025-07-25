India's First Hydrogen Powered Train Coach Successfully Tested in Chennai (Watch Video)
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a video from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai about the latest innovations in railways. Vaishnaw said that India tested the first hydrogen-powered train coach. The train will run at a high speed of 1,200 horsepower, reflecting the country's first hydrogen-powered train technology.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vaishnaw, while sharing a video of the test run, said, "The First hydrogen-powered coach (Driving Power Car) was successfully tested at ICF, Chennai. India is developing a 1,200 HP Hydrogen train. This will place India among the leaders in hydrogen-powered train technology."
The country's first hydrogen-powered coach was tested at the ICF train manufacturing facility in Chennai. With this, India will join the select list of countries with hydrogen-powered trains. Sharing the Minister's X post, one liker said, "With a 1,200 HP hydrogen train in development, India joins the elite league of green rail innovators...Clean, powerful and future-ready." According to the Hindu Business Line previous report, the cost of the 10-rake formation is Rs 118.24 crore.