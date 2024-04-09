India’s foreign policy tremendously compromised under BJP rule: K’taka Home Minister

Tumakuru (Karnataka), April 9 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the country’s foreign policy has been "tremendously" compromised under the BJP rule.

“On Palestine-Israel relations, Late PM Indira Gandhi addressed the Late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as her ‘brother’. In turn, Yasser addressed Indira as his ‘sister’. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been against the earlier policies of our nation,” Parameshwara told media persons.

He said that whenever a new government comes to power, the policies of the country should not change, especially the foreign policies should not be meddled with.

“The foremost importance should be our own interests. It should not be protecting the interests of others. Things should be done to protect the interests of our own country. PM Modi has failed in protecting our interests,” Parameshwara said.

He said that India had good relations with the neighbouring countries Srilanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Maldives.

“Our military was present in the Maldives but now that too has been sent back. Nepal has turned against us. Nepal and India have administrative adjustments. There was an agreement with Nepal that our military should protect them. Now, the situation is different,” Parameshwara said.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha election, he said: “The women, farmers, labourers and youth will react while they vote. They will vote for the Congress and allied parties. They won’t vote for the BJP and NDA alliance.”

He said that what is being repeatedly claimed about winning more than 400 seats won’t be possible for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The NDA will not come back to power this time,” Parameshwara said.

Talking about the Bengaluru café blast, Home Minister Parameshwara said that the suspected bomber's identities have been traced.

“NIA has not revealed details about the progress in the probe as of now,” he said.

