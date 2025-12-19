India's forex reserves rise $1.689 billion to $688.94 billion

New Delhi, Dec 19 India’s foreign exchange reserves went up by $1.689 billion to $688.94 billion for the week ending on December 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Gold reserves increased by $758 million to $107.741 billion during the week, the central bank said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $14 million to $18.735 billion.

Last week, foreign exchange reserves went up by nearly $1.03 billion to $687.26 billion for the week ending December 5. Gold reserves increased by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $93 million to $18.721 billion.

The RBI routinely monitors developments in the foreign exchange market and undertakes interventions when necessary to preserve orderly trading conditions.

Meanwhile, India witnessed an unprecedented surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments this year. Total FDI inflow reported during the first half of FY 2025-26 ($50.36 billion) increased by 16 per cent compared to the year-ago period ($43.37 billion) -- the highest ever for the first half of a financial year, the Parliament was informed earlier this month.

Gross FDI inflows have increased from over $34 billion in 2012-13 to over $80 billion in 2024-25. As per official data, India recorded a strong rebound in FDI in the second quarter of the current financial year, with total inflows rising over 18 per cent year-on-year to $35.18 billion during April–September 2025.

The increasing trend of repatriation indicates that India is not only attracting foreign capital but also delivering strong returns, which enhances its reputation as a reliable investment destination. The government has leveraged the free trade agreements for the promotion of export diversification and attract investment.

