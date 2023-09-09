India's G20 presidency theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam global road map for inclusive development: Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized that India's G20 presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam One Earth, One Family, One Future, serves as a comprehensive global blueprint for achieving sustainable, inclusive, and people-centered development.

G20 summit will be held at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, here over the weekend. A warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, Guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

India's G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. I wish the participants of G20 Summit every success in their efforts towards realising this vision, Murmu said in a post on X.

During its tenure as the G20 presidency, India has prioritized a range of important issues, including promoting inclusive economic growth, fostering digital innovation, enhancing climate resilience, and ensuring equitable global access to healthcare.

The G20 is composed of member nations that collectively represent approximately 85% of the world's GDP, more than 75% of global trade, and roughly two-thirds of the global population.

The G20 includes the following countries and entities: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union (EU).



