India’s global standing has grown manifold under PM Modi: BJP on Canada’s G7 invitation

New Delhi, June 7 Following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s official invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta later this month, the BJP hailed the gesture as a reflection of India’s growing stature on the global stage.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasised how India's global influence has risen sharply over the past decade under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“I believe that in these 11 years under Narendra Modi ji, India's prestige and influence on the world stage have grown exponentially. Those who once tried to diminish India's global reputation are now themselves in the dust. There were speculations about whether an invitation would come or not, well, here it is, right before you,” Naqvi said while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh added, “It’s not just the Prime Minister of Canada today, the whole world wants to work with PM Modi and with India. Why? Because India has become the fourth-largest economy and a major strategic power. India’s decisive action against Pakistan has demonstrated the quality of its defence systems and the strength of its military.”

Prime Minister Modi received a formal phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday, inviting him to the G7 Leaders' Summit.

Although India is not a permanent G7 member, it has once again been invited as an Outreach Country, a recognition of its growing economic and geopolitical influence.

This year’s summit marks the 50th edition of the G7. Last year, Italy hosted the G7 Summit in Apulia, which was PM Modi’s fifth consecutive participation and India's 11th overall as an invited nation.

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union. India’s repeated inclusion in these high-level discussions signals its increasingly central role in shaping global policy on climate, security, economy, and technology.

