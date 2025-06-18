India’s global stature beyond debate under PM Modi's leadership: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi, June 18 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Wednesday, reacted to recent developments on the global diplomatic front, and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India’s current position and the global stature under the Prime Minister is beyond debate.

In an interview with IANS, the Union Minister highlighted India’s rise as a $4 trillion economy and underscored the international recognition of PM Modi’s firm stance on security and diplomacy.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: How do you view the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump?

Hardeep Singh Puri: A scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump could not take place as President Trump had to return to Washington, D.C. In place of the meeting, the two leaders held a 35-minute-long phone conversation. The readout given by our Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, gave sequential clarity about the talks, confirming that no mediation took place.

When JD Vance held a conversation with Prime Minister Modi earlier and said Pakistan may take steps towards attacking, PM Modi responded that whatever Pakistan does, our retaliation will be much stronger. In 22 minutes, what happened during Operation Sindoor, where nine of their (Pakistan) terror facilities were destroyed, is now in the public domain through commercial satellite imagery.

There was no discussion of trade or business during the call with Vice President Vance. Our position has always been clear and consistent: India does not support mediation on issues like this, and this was reaffirmed during PM Modi’s call with President Trump today. The official readout from Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed this.

IANS: How important are these developments in showcasing India’s power on the global level, and how Pakistan got exposed?

Hardeep Singh Puri: India’s current position and the global stature of our Prime Minister are beyond debate. Our economy has grown from $2 trillion to over $4 trillion, moving from the 10th-11th position to the 4th, and soon we will be third. At the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister effectively rallied support on the issue of anti-terrorism. Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, also expressed interest in connecting with India on AI and the anti-terror fight. This clearly reflects India’s rising global stature and will improve bilateral relations with Canada.

IANS: As India is now the fourth-largest economy, does the world see India as a growing superpower?

Hardeep Singh Puri: The economic indicators tell their own story. If you are becoming a $4 trillion economy rising from $2 trillion, and if you grow at a rate of 6.5 per cent, then in the upcoming days our economy will grow from $4 trillion to $7-8 trillion. The impact of this will increase economic activity and per capita income. Even in the global context, it will have an impact as it is an integrated system, we exchange goods and services, and our citizens work in other countries and send remittances, so our overall economic standing and global acceptability increase.

IANS: On Operation Sindoor, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi blamed the PM Modi for surrendering under Trump’s pressure, and his remarks were used by Pakistani media. How do you view these developments?

Hardeep Singh Puri: Where is he nowadays? He is somewhere on a foreign trip. He talks like Pakistani media and then goes on vacation. He does these things often.

IANS: In Canada, while protesting, children were included during the demonstration against PM Modi's visit. How do you see it?

Hardeep Singh Puri: On a personal level, I felt hurt. Our Sikh religion’s tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, established the Khalsa, only to protect religion. What the Prime Minister has done for the Sikh community, no other Prime Minister has done that. The visuals I saw of the kids who were involved, they didn’t have an understanding. But those who made them do it are people hired with money.

