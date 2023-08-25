India's growth journey to shape world's future: Tata Sons chair Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, August 25 Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday said that India's growth journey will shape the world's future.

In his address during the inaugural session of the three-day B20 summit, Chandrasekaran said that factors which are driving the nation's growth, are the PM Gati Shakti scheme, product linked incentive (PLI) schemes, lower corporate taxes and the emerging startup ecosystem.

He added that these growth drivers are helping India sustain the bullish momentum among the G20 nations.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India chairman and also head of the B20 India task force on financial inclusion for economic empowerment, Dinesh Khara said that they have identified 11 key themes to boost global financial inclusion.

"We have identified 11 priority themes for financial inclusion. The key priority themes are around private sector involvement in financial inclusion, digital public sector roll-out, capacity building through incubation and literacy," he said at the conference.

