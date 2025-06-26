India's maritime sector gets major digital push to boost productivity

New Delhi, June 26 Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched multiple tech initiatives as part of a major digital push to boost efficiency and productivity in India’s maritime sector.

The launch of SAGAR SETU platform by the minister and the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways signed with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing to develop and establish a Digital Centre of Excellence on Thursday comes as major initiatives in digital transformation as well as sustainable infrastructure development, according to an official statement.

The inauguration of the SAGAR SETU platform, marks a new era in India's logistics and maritime ecosystem. The Go-Live of this digital initiative, aims to enhance operational efficiency, bring in productivity and ease of doing business, the statement said,

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, SAGAR SETU integrates multiple service providers to offer seamless EXIM-related services. The platform is designed to significantly reduce processing times for vessel and cargo documentation, promoting faster, paperless logistics. Notably, this platform connects over 80 ports and 40 key stakeholders, reflecting broad industry adoption.

The Digital Centre of Excellence will provide advanced IT solutions, foster innovation, and guide the modernisation of port operations and shipping logistics through emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and Blockchain. Supporting national maritime objectives, the Centre will also prioritise green and sustainable operations, aligning with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the statement explained.

The ‘DRISHTI’ Framework was also launched to Fast-Track Maritime Goals, providing a comprehensive monitoring framework to accelerate the implementation of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Inspired by Prime Minister’s motto of “Reform, Perform, Transform, Inform”, DRISHTI has been built on four strategic pillars: KPI Monitoring, Achievements Tracking, Organisational Monitoring, and Functional Cell Oversight.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s maritime sector is undergoing a transformative digital shift. With the launch of the SAGAR SETU platform and the Digital Centre of Excellence initiative, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to use modern technology to bring in efficiency, transparency and sustainability.”

“Apart from modernising the port & logistics operations, it will accelerate our journey towards a greener, smarter and an Atmanirbhar maritime economy.

A standardised Scale of Rates (SOR) template for all Major Ports to enhance transparency and ease of doing business was also released. This new SOR aims to address inconsistencies and interpretation issues by providing a uniform structure for port tariffs.

Developed after extensive consultations and a comprehensive review of existing SORs and Tariff Guidelines, the template includes standardised definitions and transparent conditions for rate applications.

While offering flexibility for ports to adapt to local conditions, the SOR template supports digital integration, facilitating better tariff comparisons and clearer service articulation. This initiative is set to improve trade efficiency and align the port services with evolving market dynamics.

A report titled “Gateway to Green: Assessing Port Readiness for Green Hydrogen Transition in India” was also released on the occasion. The report prepared in collaboration with the Indian Ports Association (IPA), outlines a roadmap for transforming Indian ports into hubs for green hydrogen production, storage, and export.

The report identifies strategic action areas such as land facilitation for green hydrogen production, stimulating demand, investing in shared infrastructure, fostering international collaboration, and adopting active investment roles. Indian ports such as V. O. Chidambaranar Port, Paradip Port, Deendayal Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai, and Cochin are particularly well-positioned to cater to the clean energy demands of East Asia and the European Union.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor