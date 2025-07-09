India’s naval prowess: INS Surat played pivotal role during Operation Sindoor

Surat, July 9 INS Surat, India’s advanced stealth-guided missile destroyer, played a significant role during the recently conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’ while being deployed in the Arabian Sea, revealed its commanding officer, Captain Sandeep Shorey, on Wednesday.

Designed to dominate across all dimensions of naval warfare - surface, air, and underwater - INS Surat stands as a symbol of India’s growing maritime strength and indigenous defence capabilities. Commissioned in January 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, this powerful warship is named after the historic port city of Surat in Gujarat.

Speaking to IANS, Captain Shorey highlighted the warship’s capabilities: “The salient feature of INS Surat is that it’s a true multi-role destroyer. It can detect, classify, and neutralise enemy targets - whether in the air, on the surface, or underwater. We are equipped with cutting-edge weaponry and sensors. Powered by gas turbines, the ship reaches a speed of 30 knots, and with its extended endurance, we can remain on mission for long durations.”

INS Surat is the fourth and final ship of the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers built under Project 15B, following the legacy of the Delhi, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam classes. It is one of the largest and most advanced destroyers in the world today, with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and an overall length of 164 metres.

The warship features 75 per cent indigenous content and is India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled naval vessel. It incorporates AI-driven systems developed domestically to enhance operational efficiency across combat and navigation functions.

Armed to the teeth, INS Surat is equipped with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, IRL rocket launchers capable of firing 150 rockets simultaneously, and an anti-aircraft gun that can discharge 4,000 rounds in just 60 seconds.

The ship also houses advanced radar systems for air and underwater tracking and comes with two integral helicopters for extended reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.

Constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, the destroyer was designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau. Its deployment in Operation Sindoor not only underscores its strategic importance but also marks a milestone in India’s naval modernisation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

