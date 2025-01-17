India's offensive, defensive responses need to be strengthened: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Jan 17 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday underlined the need to strengthen India's offensive and defensive responses in view of the turmoil being witnessed in the rules-based international order.

Addressing an event, organised to commemorate 2024 as the Year of Naval Civilians, the Defence Minister highlighted the increasing complexities for the Armed Forces due to the tense geopolitical security scenario and pitched to increase the critical capability of the country at the earliest.

"If we assess the entire decade from a defence and security perspective, we can say that it has been a volatile decade. We are witnessing conflicts and wars in different regions across the world. Keeping these things in mind, we need planning, resourcing and budgeting for our security," he said.

"There is a need to adopt a consultative approach. We need to take inputs from all the stakeholders on how to face future challenges. Our forces should be equipped and ready according to the changing times," Rajnath Singh said.

He emphasised that the civilian workforce, an integral part of the Armed Forces, will play a crucial role in the planning process.

The Defence Minister stressed that the military is surging forward with a big mandate and complex structure and the civilian workforce "soldiers without uniforms" play a pivotal role as they work behind-the-scenes to provide significant strength to the troops.

He asserted that patriotism, valour and discipline help soldiers fulfill their responsibility of protecting the country from threats and challenges and the civilian workforce should imbibe these values to further bolster the security infrastructure.

"In the broader perspective of national service, every responsible civilian is a soldier without uniform and every soldier is a civilian in uniform," he said.

In view of India's strategic location and its geopolitical situation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to strengthen the Navy, terming it as a necessity in today's times.

He referred to the recent commissioning of three world-class warships - INS Surat, INS Nilgiri & INS Vaghsheer - built in India by Mazagon Dock Limited, stating that it was a result of concerted efforts of all stakeholders.

Rajnath Singh termed the ships as a symbol of India's empowerment.

"India's economic prosperity is linked to maritime security. It is, therefore, necessary to protect our territorial waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and keep sea routes, which are our maritime highways, safe. In recent years, major naval powers have reduced their presence in IOR, while the Indian Navy has increased it," he said.

"There is a possibility of an increase in threats in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and the sea areas adjacent to East African countries. In view of this, the Indian Navy is working towards increasing its presence further," said the Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh described cyber-security as an important aspect of maritime security in today's times, stating that ignoring cyber-attacks can prove to be detrimental/fatal.

He laid stress on the need to run a special awareness campaign on cyber-security in the Armed Forces.

