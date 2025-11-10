India’s offer to supply Vande Bharat trains to Angola is strategic move: PHDCCI chief

New Delhi, Nov 10 The proposal to supply Vande Bharat trains to Angola marks a strategic step in India’s growing engagement with the Global South, PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS about President Droupadi Murmu’s offer to export India’s indigenously built high-speed trains to the African nation, Mehta highlighted the deep energy ties between India and Angola. He noted that, amid the current global geopolitical environment, Angola could emerge as a crucial partner for oil, gas, and deep-sea exploration.

"This is the first visit by an Indian Head of State to Angola, coinciding with the country’s 50th year of independence and 40 years of diplomatic relations with India. The Vande Bharat proposal represents a significant milestone for the ‘Make in India’ initiative," Mehta said.

He added that the world is now witnessing a "new India" — technologically self-reliant, innovative, and ready to lead on the global stage. "Every strategic move India makes contributes to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

Mehta also emphasised the potential of the India-Angola partnership, given India’s status as the world’s fastest-growing economy and Angola’s rich reserves of minerals, critical minerals, and energy resources.

"Angola needs investments across multiple sectors, and with both nations having young populations, there is immense scope for collaboration in areas such as skill development, agriculture, and capacity building," he added.

During her visit to Angola, President Murmu held a meeting with her Angolan counterpart, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, and the two agreed to continue working together to deepen bilateral cooperation, including in the energy partnership, infrastructure, defence, health, agriculture, and digital technologies.

President Murmu reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Angola's development both bilaterally and within the larger context of the India-Africa Forum Summit during the meeting.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, and marine resources, as well as consular matters, were also signed and exchanged between Presidents Murmu and Lourenco.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor