India’s participation in MONDIACULT reaffirms commitment to global cultural dialogue: Gajendra Shekhawat

New Delhi, Sep 30 The Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, participated in the World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT 2025), held in Barcelona, Spain.

The event held on September 29, 2025, convened by UNESCO, brought together Ministers and cultural leaders from across the world to shape the future of global cultural policy.

During the Plenary Session, which included the adoption of the Rules of Procedure and Agenda along with the election of key office bearers, the Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had the distinction of serving as the Chair for the Asia-Pacific Group.

This reflected India’s growing leadership in advancing cultural cooperation within the region.

Notably, at the Thematic Session on Cultural Rights and Economy of Culture, the Culture Minister delivered an intervention underscoring India’s commitment to cultural rights and strengthening the creative economy as a driver of inclusive and equitable growth.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Union Minister held bilateral meetings with counterparts from Spain, Iran, Norway, Colombia, and Greece.

These discussions centred on enhancing cooperation in heritage conservation, creative industries, museums, and the performing arts.

"India’s participation at MONDIACULT 2025 reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to global cultural dialogue and to advancing culture as a cornerstone of sustainable and inclusive development," the Ministry said in its press release.

Notably, MONDIACULT is the world's largest conference on cultural policy.

"The 2025 edition brings together thousands of participants to set the global cultural agenda for the coming years. Our integrative discussions will revolve around six themes and two focus areas, representing key challenges and opportunities for the future of culture," said UNESCO in its press release.

"MONDIACULT is also an important advocacy platform. With the conclusion of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in sight, the 2025 UNESCO Conference is a decisive moment to build consensus and momentum to establish culture as a standalone objective within the next United Nations development strategy," it added.

