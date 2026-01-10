India's PM will remain 'Hindu' by civilisational ethos: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, made a strong political assertion on the religious identity of India's leadership, saying that while the Constitution does not restrict anyone from becoming the Prime Minister, the country's civilisational ethos would ensure that the post remains with a Hindu.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Sarma said there is "no constitutional bar" on who can occupy the highest executive office in the country.

"Anybody can become the Prime Minister of India," he said, but added that India is essentially a Hindu civilisation and expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would always emerge from that civilisational framework.

The Chief Minister's remarks reinforce the ideological position often articulated by leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which views India as a civilisation state shaped by its ancient cultural and religious traditions rather than merely a modern political entity.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma said a high-level review meeting was held on Saturday to assess preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Kaliabor in Assam on January 18.

Senior officials reviewed logistical and security arrangements for the public programme scheduled during PM Modi's visit.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is slated to lay the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a flagship infrastructure project estimated to cost Rs 6,957 crore.

The project will be implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

An audio-visual presentation highlighting the project' key features will follow the foundation stone laying ceremony, officials said.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor forms part of the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh stretch of NH-37 (new NH-715).

The project includes around 34.45 km of elevated, wildlife-friendly corridors, along with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat.

Designed in line with court directions and recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, the corridor aims to improve connectivity between Central and Upper Assam while safeguarding the biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.

The programme will also include the virtual flagging off of two new Amrit Bharat Express trains -- Dibrugarh to Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya to Rohtak -- further boosting rail connectivity from Assam to northern India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor