India's position as fifth largest economy testifies its rising prestige globally: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the country's position as the fifth largest economy of the world and said that it is the testimony of India's "rising prestige globally".

"The country is setting new paradigms in terms of development. As India celebrates Azadi's Amrit year, its position as the fifth leading economy testifies to its rising prestige globally," Yogi said while inaugurating the 90th Founder's Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Education Parishad in Gorakhpur.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed leadership of the G-20, a group of 20 countries that own 80 per cent of the world's resources. As a leader, our country will guide the whole world," he added.

He said that along with the growth of India, its Covid-19 management model will always be discussed. "Even when the whole world was gripped with the Covid-19 pandemic, the government made sincere efforts towards the interests of the citizens," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that by declaring the National Education Policy during this period, the Prime Minister had set a big target in front of the country.

"This education policy is paving the way for all-round development. All educational institutions should join the National Education Policy and prepare themselves to discharge their responsibilities towards society and the nation," he said.

Emphasising that the citizens should equally take the resposibility of turning the country into the number one economy in the world and UP into the number one economy in the country, the Chief Minister said that research, development and startups in all sectors like agriculture, education, technology, should be encouraged.

"There are limitless possibilities in Uttar Pradesh. It is an agricultural state. The land here is most fertile, there are abundant water resources," he said.

CM Yogi inspired the students by giving examples of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, saying, " the ones who do not give up even after defeat become a new inspiration."

He appealed to the institutions not to limit themselves to education only and to involve the students in competitive activities as well.

Explaining the importance of discipline in life to the students, CM Yogi said that one who does not have discipline in his life could never achieve his goal. The life of an undisciplined person is like a pendulum.

The Chief Minister said that Maharana Pratap Education Parishad was established by Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath during the struggle for independence.

"In 1932, the outline of Maharana Pratap Education Parishad was made according to the needs of the freedom struggle and independent India. Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath had established the Parishad in the name of Maharana Pratap, a paragon of bravery and valour against foreign invaders. The goal was independent India and the medium was the bravery and courage of Maharana Pratap," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

