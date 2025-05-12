India’s power was demonstrated: Sandeep Dikshit on India-Pak understanding

New Delhi, May 12 Welcoming the recent understanding reached between India and Pakistan, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit emphasized that while the development is encouraging, it must pave the way for a long-term solution. He added that India's strength and capabilities were clearly demonstrated when the armed forces responded with decisive force.

He said that India's strong response has sent a clear message to Pakistan, but whether Islamabad has truly learned a lesson remains to be seen.

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit said, “One thing that came out well in this whole ceasefire is that India’s power was demonstrated,” highlighting India's superior defence capabilities and strategic response. “This has also been proven that if Pakistan does anything in the future, whether it's missiles, drones, aircraft, or air superiority, our ability to hit the target is far greater.”

His comments came regarding the meeting of the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGAO) following the ceasefire. When asked about the significance of the meeting, Dikshit stated, “We don’t know what kind of talks will take place or what problems might arise. But I would expect that if the ceasefire has happened, there should be a long-term solution,” he told IANS.

He further pointed to Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism as a key issue: “Terrorist activities from Pakistan are a big concern. There is consistent proof, training, funding, and weapons are being provided from across the border. The entire world knows this.”

Reflecting on India’s military response, he said, “We gave them a befitting reply. We told them in a very clear way what would happen next time if they acted again. But whether Pakistan has learned from it, I can't say. I hope a meaningful outcome comes from this ceasefire, and a roadmap is created.”

On the ground, calm appears to have returned on Sunday night, the second night after the ceasefire; there was no news of drone sightings or attacks. While cautioning, Diskhit stated,“whether Pakistan will truly honor the ceasefire will only be known in the future.”

What happens in the next 2-4-6 months will be more important than what is said today, he added.

