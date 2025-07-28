India’s push for sustainable development goals makes splash at UN meet

New Delhi, July 28 India has presented its third 'Voluntary National Review Report' on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the ministerial segment of the high-level political forum convened by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (UN), according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The report, presented by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, is anchored in a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. "It was an important opportunity to share with the world the combination of economic growth, investment in infrastructure, efficient delivery of targeted schemes, and local commitment that had transformed the Sustainable Development Goals into a national movement in less than a decade," said Bery.

The preparation of India’s Voluntary National Review Report (VNR) 2025 was steered by NITI Aayog through a structured and consultative process that drew on the participation of states, Union Territories, civil society and development partners and private sector.

Building on the approach adopted in previous VNRs, a clear national roadmap guided the process, ensuring broad-based engagement while remaining anchored in data and evidence. UNDP has been very supportive in establishing SDG Coordination and Acceleration Centres in the States/UTs for deepening SDG localisation, the statement said.

The report reaffirms the country’s sustained commitment to the UN 2030 'Agenda for SDGs'. The report captures a decade of decisive policy action and transformative results across multiple dimensions of sustainable development.

These include around 248 million individuals being lifted out of multidimensional poverty and the achievement of food security through the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which has ensured nutritional support for millions.

Schemes such as POSHAN Abhiyaan and Ayushman Bharat which have expanded access to quality nutrition and healthcare, and programmes like the National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana which are strengthening India’s transition to clean energy -- also helped in achieving SDGs.

Besides, India is now the third-largest start-p ecosystem in the world and schemes such as PM Gati Shakti, Make in India, and the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme are building next-generation infrastructure.

The report highlights India’s leadership in building Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) grounded in the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity, which has become a global model for inclusive, transparent, and efficient service delivery.

With tools such as the SDG India Index, North-Eastern Region District SDG Index, and the National Multi-dimensional Poverty Index, India continues to strengthen its data-driven governance and localise SDG implementation. Initiatives like the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) ensure last-mile saturation of government services.

India’s VNR 2025 further highlights its growing contribution to South-South Cooperation, reflecting its role as a trusted development partner through capacity-building and institutional support to fellow developing countries.

Agenda 2030 is aligned with India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047 -- underscoring an integrated development strategy grounded in inclusion, innovation, and institutional strength, the statement added.

