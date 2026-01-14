India's recreated 5th-century ‘stitched’ vessel in historic voyage revives ancient maritime ties with Oman

New Delhi, Jan 14 Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya has successfully completed its maiden voyage from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat, Oman, marking a milestone in India’s maritime diplomacy and cultural heritage revival. The stitched sail vessel, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inspired by a fifth-century ship depicted in the Ajanta cave paintings, arrived in Muscat after a 17-day journey across the Arabian Sea.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the news of INSV Kaundinya’s arrival in Muscat in a social media post on his X handle. “A Voyage Across Time: Seas That Connect, Histories That Endure,” he wrote, adding: “Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya successfully completed its maiden voyage from Porbandar and arrived in Muscat today.

“Envisioned by PM @narendramodi, this traditionally built stitched sail vessel stands as a powerful symbol of 5,000 years of maritime, cultural and civilisational ties between India and Oman,” he wrote late evening Wednesday. “It was warmly received by Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri @sarbanandsonwal and dignitaries from Oman,” he mentioned.

Jaiswal’s post also added a brief detail of INSV Kaundinya. In fact, the Kaundinya is no ordinary ship; constructed using ancient techniques without nails or metal fastenings, where its wooden planks were stitched together with coir rope, coconut fibre, and natural resin. This method, once common in Indian Ocean shipbuilding, symbolises India’s indigenous craftsmanship and sustainable practices.

The sails of INSV Kaundinya bear motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, while its bow features a sculpted Simha Yali. A Harappan-style stone anchor adorns the deck, each element evoking India’s rich maritime traditions. The vessel is named after the legendary Indian mariner Kaundinya, who sailed across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia centuries ago. The vessel thus embodies India’s long tradition of maritime exploration and cultural exchange. The voyage was not merely a naval exercise but a cultural mission.

The project was initiated in 2023 through a tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, with artisans from Kerala leading the construction. Prime Minister Modi envisioned the project as a way to reconnect India with its maritime past and strengthen ties with Oman, a country historically linked to India through trade in spices, textiles, and precious stones.

The 17-day voyage from Porbandar to Muscat retraced ancient trade routes once used by Indian merchants and sailors. Sailing without modern propulsion, the vessel relied on wind and traditional rigging, testing both the endurance of the crew and the seaworthiness of the stitched design.

The Indian Navy oversaw the voyage, ensuring safety while preserving authenticity. Hydrodynamic model testing at IIT Madras had earlier validated the ship’s design, proving that ancient techniques could withstand modern maritime conditions.

India and Oman share centuries-old maritime connections. Archaeological evidence points to Indo-Omani trade dating back to the Bronze Age, with Harappan artefacts found in Omani sites. The warm reception of the vessel in Oman highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in bilateral relations.

The voyage coincided with growing strategic cooperation between the two nations in energy, defence, and trade. Future voyages are expected to retrace other ancient trade routes across the Indian Ocean, linking India with Southeast Asia and Africa.

