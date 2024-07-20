India's rich history, vibrant culture highlighted at Korea international fair

Ilsan, July 20 India's rich history and vibrant culture grabbed the spotlight as the ninth Korea International Tourism Fair kicked off at Ilsan in northwest of Seoul.

The Embassy of India in Seoul and the UP government are jointly participating in the fair held at the Korean International Exhibition Centre.

India's Ambassador to the country, Amit Kumar, joined the opening ceremony alongside Chang-su Jeong (Chairman of the Organisation Committee), Dong Hwan Lee (Mayor of Goyang Special City), Oh Who Seock (Vice Governor of Gyeonggi Province) and Min-hyeon Kyeong (President of Kangwon Domin Ilbo & the Korea Local Newspapers Association).

The UP Tourism booth was jointly inaugurated by all the dignitaries as the Indian Ambassador spoke of India's rich history and vibrant culture.

In his remarks, he also highlighted India's natural beauty and wildlife, along with the country's incredible diversity of languages, cuisines, clothing, architecture and faiths.

"It is often said that whatever a tourist is looking for, can be found in India," said Kumar.

The visitors to the fair were also given deep insights into Uttar Pradesh by the state tourism body.

"The state represents the microcosm of the rich heritage that India has to offer. There are 42 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India, including six in Uttar Pradesh. The state also has a rich heritage of Buddhism, comprising six cities where Lord Buddha once lived and preached," said Ambassador Kumar.

Korea International Tourism Fair is a tourism exhibition aimed at fostering the growth of the tourism industry by expanding the market through collaboration between domestic and international tourism. It also seeks to boost local tourism by promoting the internationalisation of domestic cities.

Several countries from around the world participated in the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor