"India’s saga of glory", say BJP leaders as PM Modi hoists sacred 'Dharam dhwaj' at Ram temple

New Delhi, Nov 25 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ‘Dhwajarohan Utsav’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by hoisting the specially designed sacred saffron flag atop the shrine, a host of BJP leaders congratulated the countrymen and described the historic moment as India’s “saga of glory.”

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Today, PM Modi hoisted the ‘Dharam Dhwaj.’ From this, a message will go to the entire country that no invader will ever again be able to destroy the symbols of Sanatan Dharma. I congratulate the whole nation for this. People are extremely happy.”

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, saints and devotees have hoisted the flag at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. It is India’s ‘saga of glory.’ It is a proud moment for all Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma. There were parties that always opposed the construction of the Ram Temple, but on the other side stands PM Modi, who fulfilled the long-awaited dream.”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said, "Ram Lalla is enthroned in Ayodhya and today the construction work related to the temple has been completed. It is said that the centuries-long struggle has finally come to an end. The hoisting of the flag signifies completion, when a task is fully accomplished, the flag is raised to declare that the work is done and dedicated for the welfare of all."

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat led the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by hoisting the specially-designed sacred saffron flag atop the temple.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes and winds. The flag carries the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama's Suryavanshi heritage and divine radiance. The flag is adorned with an image of the Kovidara tree, Sun and Om. It is saffron in colour -- symbolising fire, the rising sun, sacrifice and dedication.

The event marks another milestone in the unfolding cultural renaissance centred around Ayodhya, with leaders emphasising that the flag symbolises not only religious devotion but also India's enduring civilisational ethos. It also marks the completion of the temple construction.

Earlier, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir located within the vast Ram Temple complex.

These seven temples honour Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

The Sapt Mandirs represent the revered gurus, devotees and companions who played pivotal roles in Lord Ram's life, and their presence in the complex highlights their enduring significance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor