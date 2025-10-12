India's sugar exports touch 7.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25

New Delhi, Oct 12 India has exported 7.75 lakh tonnes of sugar in the 2024-25 marketing season, which stretches from October 2024 to September 2025, according to a statement issued by the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) on Sunday.

The top destinations for the country’s sugar exports were Djibouti with 1.46 lakh tonnes, followed by Somalia at 1.35 lakh tonnes, while Sri Lanka was at the third spot with 1.34 lakh tonnes. Afghanistan figured next with shipments of 75,533 tonnes.

Sugar exports for the 2024-25 marketing season in India were allowed by the government on January 20, 2025, with the total quantity permitted for export at 10 lakh tonnes.

According to the AISTA, of the total 7.75 lakh tonnes that were exported from February to September this year, white sugar exports were at 6.13 lakh tonnes, refined sugar comprised 1.04 lakh tonnes, and raw sugar constituted 33,338 tonnes.

About 21,000 tonnes of raw sugar were considered to be deemed exports as they were delivered at the SEZ.

"AISTA has requested the government to allow export of sugar in the 2025-26 sugar marketing year and announce the export quota by November 2025," the statement said.

The trade body has also requested the government to follow the same export quota policy for allocation and exchange among mills as followed in the 2024-25 sugar marketing year.

India is the world's second biggest sugar producer and is expected to have sufficient surplus stocks to allow exports in the season beginning October 1, a senior government official said recently.

Exports would help the Indian government support local sugar prices and ensure farmers receive timely payments of the guaranteed minimum price for their cane from sugar mills.

Department of Food and Public Distribution Joint Secretary Ashwini Srivastava said next season's output looked good, and that after meeting domestic consumption and the requirement for ethanol production, there would be sufficient stocks for export.

A record 4.8 billion litres of ethanol is likely to be produced in the new season from sugarcane-based feedstock, he said.

The country's sugar consumption in the new season is likely to rise to between 28.5 million and 29 million metric tons from the current year's 28 million, Srivastava said.

