India’s surging FDI inflows surpass $1,000 billion milestone in last 4 years

New Delhi, Dec 9 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into India in the period between April 2000 to Sept 2024 have soared to $1,033.40 billion mark, reflecting the increasing investment opportunities in the country’s fast-growing economy, as per figures compiled by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The main sectors of the economy that benefited from the FDI include automobile, computer software, IT hardware, telecom, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and services as well. The data also show that FDI inflows in the sunrise non-conventional energy sector have recorded a big jump.

FDI inflows lead to higher investments and job creation in the economy and bring in state-of-the-art technology which raises the level of productivity and spurs economic growth.

A senior official said that the Government has facilitated the ease of doing business and various incentives such as the PLI scheme have been put in place which have helped accelerate the flow of FDI into the country.

The FDI surge has continued into the current financial year with a robust 45 per cent jump to 29.79 billion USD in April-September compared to 20.5 billion USD in the same period during 2023-24, the DPIIT data showed.

FDI in services has increased to USD 5.69 billion during the first half of the current financial year as against USD 3.85 billion in the same period last year.

A state-wise analysis of the figures shows that Maharashtra received the highest inflow of 13.55 billion USD during April-September 2024-25. It was followed by Karnataka (3.54 billion USD), Telangana (1.54 billion USD) and Gujarat (about 4 billion USD).

FDI inflows for the July-September quarter jumped by 43 per cent to 13.6 billion USD during the current financial year compared to 9.52 billion USD in the same quarter of 2023-24.

In the preceding April-June quarter, the country recorded a 47.8 per cent to 16.17 billion USD.

