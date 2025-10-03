India's tallest church: Gorgeous Thrissur Basilica with a beautiful heart celebrates centenary on Sunday

Thrissur, Oct 3 The Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours, fondly known as Puthanpally (new Church), is celebrating its centenary this Sunday with grandeur, drawing political dignitaries, clergy, and thousands of faithful devotees to it. Standing 160 feet tall with a bell tower soaring to 260 feet, the Basilica is the tallest church in India and home to one of Asia’s tallest bell towers. However, it is its towering charitable works that have made a difference to society in Kerala.

The celebration is as much about faith in action as Christians as it is about awe-inspiring architecture that makes Indians proud of having such a beautiful church on their soil.

Its 25,000-square-foot Gothic expanse is adorned with 11 altars, elaborate murals, intricate icons, and statues depicting scenes from the Holy Bible.

The church’s interior is a visual symphony, combining devotion and artistic grandeur that leaves visitors spellbound and makes the hearts of Keralites swell with pride.

Speaking to IANS, Rector Father Thomas Kakkassery, the live wire behind the year-long centenary celebrations, said the support of the entire members of the iconic church has made all this happen.

“The true measure of Puthanpally lies not only in its stone and spire but in the heart of its parishioners. Since October 2024, the 590 families of the church have raised nearly Rs 2.50 crore to support education, healthcare, and community welfare programs.

"This remarkable act of charity mirrors the spiritual mission of the church, serving society with devotion as towering as its architecture. We have been able to achieve all what was planned a year back, because of the support of the church members,” said Father Kakkassery.

The journey of Basilica of Our Lady of Dolours began on October 10, 1925, when Mar Francis Vazhappilly arranged temporary worship in a nearby school building.

The foundation stone was laid on December 21, 1929, but construction faced delays due to global upheavals including two World Wars, finally culminating in its consecration on November 24, 1940.

Over the years, the church grew in stature and spiritual significance and was ultimately given the titular honour of Basilica by Pope John Paul II in 1992.

Key milestones of the Basilica include the historic reception of Pope John Paul II in 1986, the inauguration of the Perpetual Adoration Centre in 1987, and the opening of the majestic bell tower in 2006.

As centenary celebrations unfold, Puthanpally stands as a testament to faith, resilience, and community spirit.

From its soaring Gothic spires to the countless lives touched by its charitable work, the church proves that greatness is measured not only in height, but in heart too.

