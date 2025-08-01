India’s textiles exports crossed $37.75 billion in 2024-25: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 1 India's overall exports of textiles & apparel surged past $37.75 billion in 2024-25, which represented a 5 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 35.87 billion for the previous financial year, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

The government is implementing several schemes to enhance investments, generate employment opportunities and boost exports in the textile sector, Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

It has approved seven sites for the setting up of PM MITRA Parks, one each in Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Infrastructure works worth Rs 1,197.33 crore for providing external infrastructure till the Park gates have been started by various state governments, and an expenditure of Rs 291.61 crore has been incurred so far, the minister said.

The government is also implementing the National Handloom Development Programme and the Raw Material Supply Scheme to modernise and strengthen the handloom sector and for the welfare of handloom workers across the country.

Under these schemes, financial assistance is provided to eligible handloom agencies and workers for raw materials, procurement of upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of worksheds, product diversification & design innovation, technical and common infrastructure, marketing of handloom products in domestic/overseas markets, concessional loans under weavers’ MUDRA scheme and social security, the minister said.

Besides, the government is implementing the Samarth scheme for capacity building in the textiles sector. The scheme aims to provide demand-driven, placement-oriented skilling programmes to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organised textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding spinning and weaving, in the organised sector. Samarth is implemented on a pan-India basis.

Under the Samarth scheme, as on July 24, a total of 4,57,724 beneficiaries have been trained (passed), including in the traditional sector like handloom & handicrafts, the minister added.

