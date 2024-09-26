India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

New Delhi, Sep 26 India’s tourism sector is poised to create approximately 39.5 million jobs by the end of year which is likely to rise to 42.3 million employment opportunities by 2025, a report showed on Thursday.

Direct employment will account for 31 per cent of these roles, including positions like tour guides, hotel staff, and tour operators, according to NLB Services, a technology and digital talent solutions provider.

“Meanwhile, indirect employment will make up 69 per cent with jobs in areas such as local artisans, logistics and transport operators, supply chain workers, IT support for online booking, data analysis, and landscape maintenance,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts an annual GDP growth of 7.1 per cent for India's travel and tourism sector over the next decade.

The industry significantly impacts the economy, contributing approximately $199.6 billion to the GDP. In the Union Budget, the government allocated Rs 2,479 crore for tourism in FY25 which will further give a push to the sector.

“The tourism sector has a strong multiplier effect as each direct job in this field is expected to generate multiple indirect jobs,” Alug added.

Emerging tourism trends highlight a growing interest in adventure and wellness tourism, along with culinary tourism, as travellers seek to experience local flavours.

Spiritual tourism remains a major draw, attracting both domestic and international visitors to cities such as Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Bodh Gaya.

Additionally, India ranks 10th globally on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-2021 and is expected to rise in the coming years, leading to projected increases in the number of nurses by 12 per cent, doctors by 10 per cent and other healthcare staff by 15 per cent.

According to the report, another significant trend is the growth of the backpacker hostel market which caters to young travellers seeking budget-friendly and socialising options.

This segment will create opportunities for hostel managers, event coordinators, and digital marketers, contributing an additional 5 per cent to overall employment in tourism, said Alug.

