India's Wholesale Price Inflation Drops to 2.04% in July, Down From 3.36% in June

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2024 11:33 AM2024-08-14T11:33:36+5:302024-08-14T11:33:40+5:30
In a positive development for the Indian economy, the annual rate of wholesale price inflation (WPI) declined to 2.04% in July 2024, down from 3.36% in June 2024, according to data released by the Office of Economic Adviser, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This marks the lowest WPI inflation rate recorded so far in 2024.
Wholesale price inflation declines to 2.04 pc in July, as against 3.36 pc in June:— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2024
