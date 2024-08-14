India's Wholesale Price Inflation Drops to 2.04% in July, Down From 3.36% in June

In a positive development for the Indian economy, the annual rate of wholesale price inflation (WPI) declined to 2.04% in July 2024, down from 3.36% in June 2024, according to data released by the Office of Economic Adviser, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This marks the lowest WPI inflation rate recorded so far in 2024.

