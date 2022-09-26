Indifference of DMK govt leads to petrol bomb attacks: Panneerselvam

Chennai, Sep 26 AIADMK's deposed coordinator and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has said that the DMK government's indifference and failure to check violence is the result of the petrol and kerosene bomb attacks on the residences, offices and shops of RSS and BJP functionaries.

In a statement on Monday, the former Chief Minister said that during the regime of the AIADMK under J. Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu was an 'Oasis of Peace' and called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take stringent action against the perpetrators of violence.

AIADMK leader and former minister, D. Jayakumar in a press conference at the party headquarters told reporters that those who were indulging in violence had no fear of the DMK government taking any action against them.

He was referring to the petrol bomb attacks in various parts of Tamil Nadu following the arrest of PFI leaders on September 22.

D. Jayakumar also said that when the DMK government was in power, the culture of violence had taken place in Tamil Nadu and pointed out the increase in violence in the period 1996-2001 and 2006-2011.

He also said the DMK government was allowing the sequence of violence taking place in the state and called upon the police to crush those involved in the violent acts.

