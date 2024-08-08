Indigenous People's Day has no relevance for India as all Bharatvasis are Indigenous people: Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram

New Delhi, Aug 8 August 9 is observed as World Indigenous People's Day. Colonial forces from European Christian countries had occupied the territory of indigenous population in various continents. These colonial forces had unleashed inhuman attitude towards the indigenous people of the countries like America, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada. They had committed genocide of lakhs of indigenous people to accomplish their aspirations. Kalyan Ashram pays homage to all those who are victims of this large-scale massacre.

The human races survived from this demonic occurrences are now struggling for regaining their self respect and rights. Kalyan Ashram extends its sympathy and support towards all these suffering indigenous population. UNO's declartion to observe 9th August as Indigenous People's Day is meant for extending the rights and self-respect to these struggling population.

So far as Bharat is concerned, this Day has either no relevance or no direct connection as all people of our country are indigenous to this land and we are now free from the clutches of colonial forces.

The Indian government had signed on the UN declaration in 2007 expressing its view in obvoius term that All Bharatvasis are indigenous people of this land whereas countries like America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand where the colonial forces are still in power did not sign on the declaration.

Unfortunately, some external forces and Christian missionaries in India are hatching up large scale conspiracy to divide the society in the name of Indigenous People's Day.

The founder President of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram late Balasahab Deshpande had smelt the conspiracy well back in 1992. A delegation under his leadership had met the then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and submitted a memorandum expressing his concern illustratively about observing the day as Adivasi Divas in India by external forces and the conspiracy behind it.

"These forces are trying hard to singling out Janjati communities as Indigenous people and trying to create a divide in our society," it was submitted.

Unfortunately, some organisations working among Janjati Communities have also started observing the day as Adivasi Divas. Youths are being motivated against the true spirit of the Day and sense of separatism is getting rooted among them.

Kalyan Ashram says that Janjati communities are part and parcel of nation's 'Sanatan samaj'. Though there is diversity in their lifestyle, language, dress, traditional practices, the cultural outlook of all Sanatan society is one and the same.

It is true that Janjati communities should also need a day to commemorate their contribution for national reconstruction. Kalyan Ashram had initiated to celebrate 15th November, the birthday of Birsa Munda as "Janjatiya Gourav Divas".

Fortunately, the Central government also has declared the Day (15 th November) as "Janjatiya Gourav Divas" in 2021. This day symbolises the extreme sacrifice done by the various Janjati heroes and heroines to free the nation from the colonial clutches. This day is truly a proud day of all Janjati communities of India.

Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram emphatically believes that all people of Bharat are indigenous people.

