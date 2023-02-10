IndiGo announces first collaboration with Austrian National Tourist Office

New Delhi, Feb 10 IndiGo airline has announced its first tourism collaboration with Austrian National Tourist Office, to promote travel to Vienna through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines.

Recently, IndiGo started daily connections to Vienna, increasing capacity and offering affordable fares to the popular destination in Europe. The partnership will contribute to increased accessibility, trade, and tourism across both the countries.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said: "With IndiGo flights now available via Istanbul (under Turkish Airlines Codeshare) to Vienna and also Salzburg, travellers can soak in the rich cultural heritage, breath-taking architecture, and thriving arts scene of Austria's capital city. This not only strengthens the tourism network, but also boosts economic ties through the country's thriving trade, transportation, and machinery industries. We are committed to making flying a pleasant experience for our customers and will uphold our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and affordable travel."

Europe has always been one of the most popular tourist destinations due to its strong depiction in Bollywood. With the ease of obtaining a Schengen visa from cities such as Delhi and Lucknow, Indian citizens are increasingly planning vacations to European countries. Visa applications for Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Portugal, Hungary, Italy, and Germany are in high demand.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. With its fleet of 300 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1700 daily flights and connecting 78 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

