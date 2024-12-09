IndiGo Cancels All Flights to and From Ranchi Due to Heavy Fog

IndiGo has cancelled all flights to and from Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Monday due to reduced visibility caused by heavy fog. According to the airline, passengers scheduled to travel from Ranchi were given the option to reschedule or cancel their tickets.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to having clear skies soon. (2/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 9, 2024

The disruption in flight services comes amid changing weather patterns in Ranchi and several parts of Jharkhand. Rainfall occurred in the city and surrounding areas on Monday morning.

This weather pattern has resulted in colder conditions, with a noticeable rise in minimum temperatures across the region. Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is 3.7 degrees above the normal for this time of year. The inclement weather has increased the minimum temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius.