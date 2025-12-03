IndiGo Delays: Crew Shortage Causes Travel Chaos at Mumbai’s CSMIA and Airports Across India (Watch Video)

A chaotic situation unfolded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on December 3 after multiple IndiGo flights were delayed, leading to massive passenger inconvenience. According to reports, several airports across India witnessed similar disruptions as the airline grappled with a severe crew shortage. In Mumbai alone, around 32 flights — including arrivals and departures — were cancelled, while over 70 flights across key hubs such as Bengaluru and Mumbai faced operational setbacks. As delays piled up, affected travellers faced extended waiting hours, causing confusion and frustration at terminal areas already struggling with peak-hour congestion.

The disruptions soon escalated into a nationwide concern, with thousands of passengers reporting long delays and inadequate communication from airline representatives. Many took to social media platforms to voice complaints, alleging mismanagement and lack of timely updates from IndiGo staff. The cancellations and erratic scheduling resulted in long queues, repeated rescheduling, and mounting dissatisfaction, turning airports into scenes of agitation and uncertainty. The delays also had a ripple effect on connecting flights and business travel plans, intensifying pressure on the airline to respond and restore operational stability.

Sad state of Indigo Airlines..

Rude monopolistic attitude.

Boarding started at 1045h after a delay of 1 hour 20 mins, where as the flight status on Indigo states flight left at 1020h. We are on time machine. pic.twitter.com/pNMS6TIY7a — Sunny K (@sunny_kullar) December 3, 2025

Crazy scenes at Mumbai airport due to IndiGo flight delays pic.twitter.com/sPeO2q7FiS — Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) December 3, 2025

#HyderabadAirport :



Chaos erupts at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (#RGIA) #Hyderabad , after delay in #flights including multiple #Indigo Aircrafts and other Airlines, due to operational issues from Tuesday night, leading to the cancellation of several flights at Hyderabad… https://t.co/stQh3tuglrpic.twitter.com/N1qNoIVKEU — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 3, 2025

IndiGo has finally come around to accepting the FDTL as a factor causing the delay. New press statement https://t.co/pBJmKdXgVJpic.twitter.com/k1Uh49pxRw — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) December 3, 2025

IndiGo later issued an official statement acknowledging the widespread disruptions and attributed the delays to a combination of operational challenges. The airline cited acute crew shortages, technology-related glitches, airport congestion, and other logistical limitations as key contributing factors. IndiGo assured passengers that efforts were underway to normalise operations swiftly and minimise inconvenience. The carrier added that alternate flight arrangements or refunds would be provided where applicable. Despite the assurance, many passengers continued to express dissatisfaction, urging stricter accountability and clearer communication protocols to prevent such widespread disruptions in the future.