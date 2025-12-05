IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Centre Orders High-Level Inquiry Into Service Disruption, Sets Up 24x7 Control Room

The Government of India has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into this disruption. The inquiry will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again.

The Central Government is fully alert to the difficulties being faced by air passengers and remains in continuous consultation with airlines and all relevant stakeholders. Every necessary measure, including regulatory relaxations as permitted by DGCA, is being taken to stabilise airline operations and alleviate public inconvenience at the earliest possible time.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken urgent and proactive measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of Indigo Airlines. The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect. Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs.

In addition to this, several operational measures have been directed to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest and that the inconvenience caused to travellers is significantly reduced. Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days.

To support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from their homes. In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines will issue full refunds automatically, without the need for passengers to make any requests. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided with hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines.

Special priority is being accorded to senior citizens and the differently abled. They will be provided with lounge access and every possible assistance to ensure that their travel experience remains comfortable. Furthermore, refreshments and essential services will be provided to all passengers affected by delayed flights.

Also Read | "This Will Not Be Resolved Overnight": IndiGo Apologises to Passengers as Chaos Continues at Airports.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a 24×7 Control Room (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) that is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.