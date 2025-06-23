Indigo Flight Cancelled Moments Before Takeoff from Chandigarh Due to Technical Glitch; 177 Passengers Evacuated Safely

Following the recent Chandigarh–Ahmedabad flight scare, many passengers have developed a fear of flying. Another major aviation incident was narrowly avoided at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh. An Indigo flight bound for Lucknow was grounded before takeoff after a technical glitch was detected. Thanks to the alertness of the pilot, the takeoff was aborted in time, and all 177 passengers were safely deboarded. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 7:10 AM, had already completed boarding. As the aircraft began to taxi from the parking bay towards the runway, the pilot noticed a technical issue. Prioritizing safety, the pilot immediately brought the plane back to the parking area. The flight was then suddenly cancelled, leading to significant disappointment among the passengers.

Even though the flight was delayed by almost an hour, passengers were not provided with proper updates, causing confusion and frustration at the airport. Many elderly passengers, women, and children were visibly distressed. Some were seen sitting on the floor, waiting anxiously for further instructions. One passenger shared their ordeal on social media, tagging the Prime Minister's Office in a plea for assistance. The sudden cancellation after boarding not only caused inconvenience but also added mental stress. No senior airline official came forward to explain the situation, and even after more than an hour, no clear information was provided, the passenger alleged.

Following the cancellation, Indigo offered alternative flight options to the affected passengers. Those who opted not to travel again were offered full refunds. Some passengers were provided connecting flights from Delhi to Lucknow, while accommodation arrangements were made for others. Meanwhile, Air India cancelled 25 flights to and from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow between June 21 and July 15, adding further disruption to regional air travel.