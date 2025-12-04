IndiGo Flight Crisis: Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi Airports Face Widespread Disruptions as Flights Cancelled Nationwide, DGCA Issues Summons

Maharashtra has become one of the severely impacted states as operational disruptions continue across the aviation sector, led primarily by IndiGo’s ongoing technical and manpower crisis. According to the Airport Director in Pune, eight arrivals and eight departures were cancelled, while 19 flights faced delays of over an hour. Eleven aircraft remained grounded due to a shortage of operating crew, leading to parking bay congestion. This triggered a ripple effect impacting multiple airlines and schedules. Teams from ATC, CISF, terminal services, and apron operations have been deployed to manage passenger flow and prevent further disruption as schedules are gradually restored.

Meanwhile, the situation in the national capital has escalated sharply, resulting in massive cancellations. Delhi Airport confirmed that 48 departures and 47 arrivals of IndiGo were cancelled in just one day, amounting to 95 affected flights. Earlier, 30 cancellations were reported in the morning alone. The severe operational breakdown also affected international routes, contributing to long queues, frustrated passengers, and disruptions across connecting hubs. Kolkata Airport witnessed additional delays as 24 IndiGo flights, including two international services, were impacted due to operational constraints. The cascading effects continue to challenge smooth functioning across key aviation hubs.

In Bengaluru, the situation remained chaotic at Kempegowda International Airport, where passengers experienced long delays, overcrowding, and visible frustration. The airport PRO stated that for two consecutive days, Terminal-1 was overcrowded, with passengers sitting on floors amid limited seating. Continuous cancellations and rescheduling—reportedly affecting over 70 flights in 48 hours—were attributed to a lack of available pilots, technical glitches, and reinstated FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) regulations. Elderly passengers and families faced additional distress as security teams struggled to control the crowd and manage queue discipline during peak hours.

Amid the growing nationwide fallout, IndiGo has now been summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for urgent clarification. The airline has apologised and cited a combination of weather, technology issues, congestion, new rostering regulations, and workforce shortages as the cause. Industry bodies including FIP and ALPA India criticised IndiGo’s staffing approach and hiring freeze, accusing it of ignoring warnings despite having a two-year preparation window for revised duty-time norms. With more than 100 flights cancelled nationwide in just 24 hours and mounting pressure from aviation authorities, IndiGo now faces heightened regulatory scrutiny and demands for accountability.