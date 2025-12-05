IndiGo Flight Delay & Chaos: Ministry Issues Emergency Orders, Assures Stability Within Days; Airline Promises Refunds

Air travel disruptions across India continued for the fourth consecutive day, prompting swift intervention from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The ministry stated that all flight schedules are expected to stabilise and return to normal by midnight, with full operational restoration anticipated in the coming days. A 24/7 control room has been set up to monitor developments in real time as passengers continue to face delays and cancellations. Authorities have assured that passengers affected by flight cancellations will receive automatic full refunds, with further support being coordinated for those stranded at airports nationwide.

The Ministry has issued two directives to ensure airlines—particularly IndiGo—address the ongoing disruption without delay. The orders mandate real-time passenger information systems, hotel accommodation for stranded travellers, and refreshments for those experiencing extended delays. Special provisions have also been introduced to prioritise support for senior citizens, including lounge access to ensure comfort. Officials emphasised that the central government remains fully alert and in constant consultation with airlines and airport operators to mitigate passenger inconvenience and restore stability at the earliest.

The ministry stated, "The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken measures for immediate implementation by airlines, especially IndiGo, to resolve the severe disruption in flight schedules and stabilise services without delay. Two orders have been issued to mitigate the problems faced by the public and restore the stability of services, especially by IndiGo, says the Ministry. It is expected:

All flight schedules would stabilise and begin returning to normal midnight tonight.

Full services and stability should return over the next couple of days.

Passengers can track delays, if any, from home through information system installed by IndiGo and others.

In the event of flight cancellation, IndiGo will ensure automatic full refund for tickets.

If passengers are stranded, they will be put up at hotels where accommodation has been booked by airlines.

Special measures have been taken to ensure senior citizens are not discomfited in any manner. They will be provided with lounge access.

Passengers of delayed flights will be provided with refreshments and other necessities.

A 24x7 control room at the Ministry of Civil Aviation is constantly monitoring the situation on a real-time basis.

Central Government is fully alert to air passenger woes and is in constant consultation with all stakeholders. Every possible measure, including rule exemptions as announced by Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday, will be taken to restore schedules and ensure stability to mitigate the public’s woes."

Following mounting public backlash over large-scale suspensions and delays, IndiGo issued a formal apology and pledged immediate corrective action. The airline assured passengers a full waiver on cancellations or rescheduling requests for travel between December 5 and December 15, 2025. IndiGo confirmed it has arranged food, refreshments, hotel stays and transport for stranded travellers. The airline urged customers to check flight status online and avoid arriving at airports unnecessarily if flights stand cancelled. IndiGo further stated that gradual improvements will be visible soon and reaffirmed its commitment to regain customer trust built over the past 19 years.