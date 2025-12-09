IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Airline To Deliver 8,500 Stranded Bags By 7 PM on December 9

IndiGo is facing major disruptions as reported by ANI, with widespread flight cancellations and delays affecting passengers nationwide. The airline is dealing with operational challenges linked to new pilot duty regulations (FDTL), planning gaps, and crew scheduling issues. According to IndiGo, 8,500 stranded baggage items will be delivered to affected travellers by 7 PM on Tuesday. The airline stated, “By 7 PM, (IndiGo) will deliver 8,500 pieces of luggage to travellers. Luggage delivery has been completed at 49 out of 94 destinations.” However, around 800 bags remain delayed across 45 locations, and efforts are underway to resolve the backlog.

Also Read: 'Most Stressful Travel Ever’: Flyers Question IndiGo’s Future After Massive Operational Crisis

In a fresh statement issued today, CEO Pieter Elbers apologised to passengers impacted by the disruptions, acknowledging that the airline “let them down.” Reported by ANI, Elbers said IndiGo’s operations are stabilising and the airline is working to restore normal schedules. “Thousands of you could not travel, and we are profusely apologetic for that,” he stated, adding that the entire team is prioritising assisting stranded customers. Elbers emphasised that while cancellations cannot be reversed, IndiGo remains committed to improving passenger experience and ensuring safe travel for all affected travellers.

This statement follows a regulatory directive issued to IndiGo by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), instructing the airline to cut flight operations by 5% across all sectors. The regulator cited IndiGo’s inability to operate its approved winter schedule efficiently, along with a large backlog of cancellations. Reported by ANI, the DGCA highlighted that IndiGo was granted permission for 15,014 weekly departures — totalling 64,346 scheduled flights in November 2025 — but only completed 59,438 flights, with 951 cancellations recorded. The airline has been asked to submit a revised operational schedule by 5 PM on December 10, 2025.