IndiGo Flight Disruptions Update: Refunds Processed, Fare Caps Reintroduced to Curb Soaring Prices

In major update over Indigo flight crisis, Civil Aviation Ministry on Sunday said, authorities has processed refunds amounting Rs 610 cr as it continues to deal with widespread flight disruptions across the country. According to a ministry statement, carrier's flight operations more than doubled from 706 on December 5 to 1,565 on December 6 and are projected to reach approximately 1,650 by the end of Sunday.

Other domestic airlines are reportedly operating smoothly at full capacity. Following mass flight cancellations, the ministry capped ticket prices on key routes to prevent exorbitant fares. Fares have moderated to acceptable limits," the ministry directed airlines to adhere strictly to revised fare bands. Indigo was refund all cancelled/severely delayed flights by Sunday evening having already processed Rs. 610 cr. Also Airlines are prohibited from charging rescheduling fees for disrupted journeys. Dedicated support centers are operational to resolve refund and rebooking issues swiftly.

48 hours to locate and return all separated baggage

IndiGo has been given 48 hours to locate and return all separated baggage. As of Saturday, approximately 3,000 bags were delivered, and IndiGo must maintain continuous communication with passengers until all baggage is returned. Airports in major cities report normal operations without crowding. Passenger flow is smooth at checkpoints, with enhanced on-ground support from airport operators and CISF.

Also Read: Watch: IndiGo CEO Addresses Staff and Passengers as Airline Works to Normalize Operations

A control room operates 24/7 to monitor flight operations, airport conditions, and passenger feedback as they happen. Passenger calls are answered quickly, and teams manage operational planning, crew schedules, and passenger services. Ministry is making sure that all airlines and airports follow the rules completely. The government is focused on passenger safety, convenience, and respectful treatment, and states that India's air travel system is quickly getting back to normal. Price limits, refund deadlines, and baggage rules will continue to be enforced until IndiGo's operations are completely stable.