IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Phuket Diverted to Penang Due to Bad Weather Conditions

According to the airline, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Penang in Malaysia on Friday due to bad weather conditions. The aircraft was in Penang for around four hours, and after receiving the requisite clearances, it took off and landed in Phuket (Thailand), a source in the know said. Some people took to social media to mention the flight diversion.

The flight, operated using an A320 family aircraft, was diverted as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety despite no direct IndiGo connections to Penang. Flightradar24 data confirmed the aircraft type and route diversion.

(With inputs from agencies.)