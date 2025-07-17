IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after developing mid-air snag

Mumbai, July 17 A "full emergency" was declared at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday night after a technical snag was detected mid-air in an IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Goa.

The flight, 6E 6271, operated with an Airbus A320neo aircraft, was originally scheduled to land at Manohar International Airport in Goa. However, as a precautionary measure, it was diverted to Mumbai, the CSMIA said in an official statement.

"Following the diversion of a Delhi-Goa flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA) at 21:35 hours on 16 July 2025. The flight landed safely at 21:52 hours. The full emergency status was withdrawn at 21:57 hours," the CSMIA confirmed.

All passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staff. The airport authorities stated that there was no impact on overall operations and that the safety of passengers continues to be their top priority.

"There has been no impact on overall airport operations. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority," the airport added.

"An alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, the safety and security of the customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance," the spokesperson said.

All passengers on board were reported to be safe.

The airline said that it is coordinating onward travel arrangements and is working to minimise disruption for affected travellers.

This comes almost a week after an IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport in Bihar's state capital shortly after take-off following a bird hit, causing panic among the 169 passengers on board.

According to airport officials, the pilot's quick decision and presence of mind averted a major mishap.

All passengers were safely evacuated.

