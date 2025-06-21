IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Bengaluru After Mayday Call Over Low Fuel: Reports

After Ahmedabad plane crash companies are taking extra care when it comes to the safety of their passengers. An Indigo flight that was on its way to Chennai from Guwahati had to make emergency landing at the Bengaluru airport on Thursday night (20th July) after the Mayday call to the ATC due to low fuel in plane. There were 168 passenger on the plane, said media reports.

As per the Times of India reports, The pilot of the flight 6E-6764 (A321) attempted to land the plane in Chennai at about 7:45 pm but then decided to “go around” after the landing gear touched the runway - in what is called ‘balked landing’. The flight had taken off from the Guwahati Airport at 4:40 pm.



A captain issued a Mayday call approximately 35 miles from Bengaluru Airport due to what a TOI source described as an "unstabilised approach." A passenger told TOI that a sudden, steep climb frightened many.Air Traffic Control sources confirmed the pilot diverted to Bengaluru instead of attempting a second landing in Chennai. Both pilots have reportedly been taken off the roster, though IndiGo has not yet confirmed this.

Following the distress call, ATC alerted ground staff, who, according to TOI sources at Bengaluru Airport, readied medical and fire services. The aircraft landed safely at 8:20 pm.