IndiGo flight schedule hit as Pakistan shuts airspace

New Delhi, April 25 Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced on Friday that due to the closure of Pakistan’s airspace, international routes operated by the airline will require longer sectors and hence may be subject to some slight schedule adjustments.

"With the same restrictions and limited rerouting options, unfortunately, Almaty and Tashkent are outside the operational range of IndiGo’s current fleet. Hence, flights to Almaty stand cancelled from 27th of April until at least 7th of May and to Tashkent from 28th of April until 7th May 2025," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo has suggested that its customers check the latest flight status on the airline’s website www.goindigo.com.

"Rescheduling and cancellations can be managed through our website. For more information or assistance, please write to: customer.experience@goindigo.in," the IndiGo statement added.

Air India and IndiGo have announced that their international flights will take an alternative extended route, after Pakistan closed its airspace for India amid rising diplomatic tensions following the Islamabad-sponsored barbaric Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Airlines from airports in north India, including Delhi, Lucknow and Amritsar, will now have to take a detour to Gujarat or Maharashtra and then turn right for Europe, North America, or West Asia.

With this, the duration of some of the US and European flights operated by Indian airlines will increase in the range of 2 to 2.5 hours.

Air India has also said that due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route.

With Pakistan closing its airspace for India, domestic airlines will need to take a longer route, resulting in higher fuel burn and possibly increased airfares, according to industry experts.

Pakistan’s move will affect flights to Central Asia, West Asia, Europe, the UK, and North America.

Although airlines have yet to comment on the financial impact, these flights will have to take alternative routes that will be longer over the Arabian Sea.

In 2019, when Pakistan closed its airspace after the Balakot airstrikes, Indian airlines lost nearly Rs 700 crore owing to higher fuel expenses, according to industry figures.

