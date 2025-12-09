IndiGo is back on its feet, says CEO Pieter Elbers

New Delhi, Dec 9 IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said on Tuesday that the airline’s operations have stabilised after days of widespread flight disruptions that left passengers stranded at major airports nationwide, as the low-cost carriers planes were grounded due to an acute shortage of pilots under the new flight duty limitation norms.

Elbers claimed in a statement on X that “IndiGo is back on its feet,” with efforts to restore the network progressing on a “war footing.”

He said the airline is now flying more than 1,800 flights a day, restoring its full network of 138 destinations. “As of December 9, our operations are fully stabilised,” the CEO remarked.

Elbers further stated that IndiGo has “started to focus internally on what led to the issue,” indicating a deeper review of processes and resource planning.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered IndiGo to reduce its daily flight schedule by 5 per cent. It also directed the airline to share its revised schedule by 5 pm on December 10.

“IndiGo has not demonstrated the ability to operate its schedules efficiently,” the DGCA order said. It added that 64,346 flights were approved for IndiGo in November, but the airline flew only 59,438 flights, cancelling 951 flights.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the operations of low-cost carrier IndiGo are stabilising and all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country.

Speaking on the floor of the Lower House, the minister said, “Airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress.”

He further stated that DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Based on the report, strict and appropriate action will be taken.

“No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance," the minister assured the House.

Naidu also made it clear that the revised pilot and crew rostering rules were non-negotiable.

“Refunds for flights cancelled between December 5 to 15, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under the supervision of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the minister added.

He explained that as part of the measures to tackle the crisis, “IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly, and as informed by them, more than ₹750 crore has already reached the passengers.” Naidu said in the lower house.

The minister further stated that IndiGo assured full compliance with the flight duty norms and confirmed its preparedness for the winter schedule, underlining that safety in civil aviation is completely non-negotiable.

