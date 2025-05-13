IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory, Cancels May 13 Flights to Six Northern Cities Due to Security Concerns

Due to safety concerns raised by recent events of blackouts due to India-Pakistan tensions, IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advice announcing the cancellation of all flights to and from Amritsar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot on May 13, 2025. The action follows stricter blackout procedures and increased alert levels in a number of northern areas. All impacted travellers are requested to remain updated by monitoring flight statuses on the airline's website or mobile application, as the alert, which was issued late Monday night, highlights that passenger safety continues to be the airline's first concern.

On May 12, an IndiGo flight (6E 2045) from New Delhi to Amritsar happened to return midway to Delhi. It happened soon after Amritsar and the surrounding areas received red alert alerts and civilian blackout orders, albeit no official explanation was given at the time.

IndiGo expressed regret for the inconvenience and promised that its personnel will provide timely updates while keeping a close eye on the situation. If a passenger needs help, they can contact the airline via its message support system or customer service helpline.