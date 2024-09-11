IndiGo Pays Reduced Penalty of Rs 70 Lakh to BCAS for Mumbai Airport Tarmac Incident

IndiGo has paid a reduced penalty of Rs 70 lakh to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) following an incident in January where passengers were seen eating food on the Mumbai airport tarmac. The BCAS had initially imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 crore on January 18 for the incident, which occurred on January 14.

In a filing to the BSE on Tuesday, IndiGo announced that following an appeal, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had reduced the penalty to Rs 70 lakh. This adjustment was made through an order dated August 12.

According to a report of PTI, "There is a delay in submission of the disclosure within prescribed timelines since the company was in the process of reviewing the legal remedies available against the order. Post review, the Company has paid the revised/reduced penalty amount to BCAS on September 10, 2024," the filing said.

On January 14, passengers on an IndiGo flight that was diverted from Goa to Delhi due to fog at Delhi airport rushed out of the aircraft upon landing at Mumbai airport. They were seen sitting on the tarmac, with some passengers even having food there, following the long delay.

After the incident came to light, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued a show cause notice and subsequently imposed a penalty of Rs 1.2 crore.