IndiGo pilot derostered amid charges of flight taking off sans ATC approval, DGCA probe on

New Delhi, Jan 30 The IndiGo pilot accused of having taken off without the mandatory Air Traffic Control (ATC) clearance for his flight, has been derostered till all the facts are verified and probed, a source told IANS on Tuesday.

The incident involving the IndiGo Delhi-Baku flight 6E 1803, is said to have occurred on January 28 evening.

“The pilot has been derostered pending a probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to check all the facts. The matter is under investigation,” said a senior aviation watchdog official.

Meanwhile, IndiGo in a statement said that with reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on January 28 the incident is currently under investigation and appropriate action will be taken as necessary.

