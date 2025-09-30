IndiGo's Mumbai-Delhi Flight Gets Bomb Threat; Full Emergency Declared At IGI Airport

The authorities received a bomb threat against an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi on September 30, reported news agency PTI. Flight 6E 762 had over 200 people on board when the security agencies received a bomb threat that was non-specific, a source told PTI. The source also told PTI that at Delhi airport, a full emergency was declared for this flight. The flight, according to the information available on Flightradar24.com, the flight landed at 7:53 am. IndiGo Airlines has not made any statements or comments on this incident.

In other updates, IndiGo issued a travel advisory for Delhi airport. As it is raining heavily in Delhi, the flight operations are facing temporary disruptions. It posted on X, “Travel Advisory: There’s a heavy downpour over #Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you’re travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. Please check your flight status on our app or website before leaving. Remember, we’re here if you need anything along the way.”