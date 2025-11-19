Indira, a leader with compassion, fierce commitment to human rights: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 19 Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi, referring to her as a leader “with a compassionate heart, a deep love for her people, a fierce commitment to human rights and an unflinching faith in non-violence”.

“As India’s first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi reshaped our country with her policies dedicated to ameliorating poverty, deprivation, conflict and inequality,” said the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson.

She recalled the former Prime Minister’s contributions while presenting the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2024 to Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile and the United Nations’ ex-High Commissioner for Human Rights, at a programme in Delhi.

The award, instituted in 1985, “commemorates Indira Gandhi’s monumental contributions by celebrating women, men and institutions that have worked towards social development, peace, sustainability and numerous other causes,” she said.

Describing Bachelet as a compassionate leader with a steadfast commitment to human rights and nonviolence, Sonia, Chairperson of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, added that Indira’s legacy continues to inspire many.

In her acceptance remarks, Bachelet expressed deep gratitude for the award and stressed that peace and progress are inseparable from human dignity, arguing that without human rights, full human development is impossible.

“Let us honour Indira Gandhi’s enduring vision by working together across nations, generations, and differences to make peace, equality, and dignity realities for all,” said the former President of Chile.

Sonia Gandhi praised Bachelet as an inspiring leader whose presidency reformed Chile’s healthcare system, expanded primary care access, focused policies on vulnerable populations, and advanced rights to health and well-being. She added that laws enacted during Bachelet’s tenure helped promote equality, rights, and freedom.

“It is an honour for the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust to award the 2024 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development to President Michelle Bachelet, who embodies the spirit of Indira Gandhi’s life and work,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Referring to her work, Sonia Gandhi hailed Bachelet, who she pointed out “has seen at first hand, loss, oppression, torture and exile in her early years”.

Relating her mother-in-law, Sonia observed, “It is a remarkable coincidence how both these two women were born and raised in times of strife. Their country, their people, their family and they themselves were victims of subjugation. Madame Bachelet found her way back to Chile, facing setbacks while also witnessing her country’s transformation into a democracy.”

Then, commenting on the South American leader’s achievements, the Congress leader pointed out, “As a trained medical professional, she worked with the Ministry of Health, later serving as the Health Minister in 2000. She continued to break barriers, becoming Chile and Latin America’s first female Defence Minister – and made history when she was elected President of her country on two separate occasions.”

Recalling Bachelet’s contributions, Sonia observed how “her influence extended beyond the borders of Chile and Latin America, when she was appointed as the first director of the UN Women Agency in 2010 and later as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights”.

Stressing that the Chilean leader’s work has been rooted in efforts to ensure the rights of all, particularly of women, Sonia recalled her words, “We simply can no longer afford to deny the full potential of one half of the population. The world needs to tap into the talent and wisdom of women. Whether the issue is food security, economic recovery, health, or peace and security, the participation of women is needed now more than ever.”

Sonia also hailed her contribution as a President, where “she reformed her country’s healthcare system by improving access to primary care facilities, targeting her government’s policies towards vulnerable sections such as victims of sexual abuse, promoting their rights to good health and well-being. She was also responsible for improving the conditions and treatment of women in the military and police forces".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor