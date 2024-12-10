Individuals employing bouncers must inform us: Rohtas Police

Patna, Dec 10 Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP), Raushan Kumar, said on Tuesday that the district police had implemented stringent measures targeting individuals who employ bouncers without informing the local police station.

This step aims to regulate the growing trend of people flaunting personal bodyguards, often armed, in public spaces to display power.

"Individuals employing bouncers must notify the police station in their area, specifying the purpose of hiring such personnel," Kumar said.

He added that the district police would compile a comprehensive list of all bouncers and conduct a verification process.

This includes investigating the security agencies responsible for their deployments.

"The police will scrutinise the arms licenses of bouncers, including checking the issuing state and authenticity, to ensure compliance with legal norms. If a bouncer is involved in any unlawful activity, both the bouncer and the employer will face legal consequences," Kumar said.

The directive has caused apprehension among influential individuals and leaders who rely on armed bouncers to project authority.

SP Kumar emphasised that these measures aim to curb the misuse of bodyguards for intimidation and ensure public safety.

The decision follows reports of individuals in Rohtas and nearby districts employing armed bodyguards to roam public areas, raising concerns about law and order.

In Dehri, a town in Rohtas district, Zahid Parvez, also known as Kakku Khan, a resident of Subhash Nagar Ward Number 14, has come under scrutiny for moving around in public spaces accompanied by four armed bodyguards. This action has sparked a broader conversation about the misuse of personal security in the district.

SP Kumar addressed the situation, saying: "A complaint was received about Zahid Parvez alias Kakku Khan roaming around in public places with four armed personal bodyguards. They were called to the police station and investigated. If any public representative or individual of repute employs personal bodyguards and displays weapons in public, it constitutes a gross violation of rules. Rohtas Police will take strict action against such individuals."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor