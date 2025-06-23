Indo-French military exercise gathers momentum in Southern France

Paris, June 23 Having focused on nautical infiltration training and a shooting campaign over the past week, soldiers from India and France will now be deployed to the Agde region as the eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise Shakti gathers further momentum in Southern France.

At Camp Larzac in La Cavalerie, the Indian Army contingent - comprising an all-arms team led by a battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles - focused on sharing experience, operational cooperation, and interoperability with the French Army’s 13th Foreign Legion Demi-Brigade while undertaking a wide array of mission-focused drills aimed at sub-conventional operations.

Boosting Franco-Indian military cooperation, key components of the exercise - being held from June 18 to July 1 - include combat shooting in semi-developed terrain, obstacle crossings, joint planning exercises, and advanced obstacle course training, simulating realistic battlefield conditions.

"The combat shooting component has showcased the latest generation of small arms from both nations. The Indian Army demonstrated the reliability, modularity, and precision of its new-generation indigenous inventory, suitable for a variety of tactical environments", said an Indian Army spokesperson.

"The French contingent employed frontline weapon systems renowned for their accuracy, versatility, and ruggedness. The synergy during live firing and tactical manoeuvres reflected the high standards of operational readiness and combat proficiency of both forces", he added.

In a nod to evolving combat scenarios, the exercise also includes Electronic Warfare (EW) modules, where both sides are collaborating to improve electromagnetic spectrum operations and secure communications in the field. As the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) rises globally, Indian and French forces are jointly training on Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), including hands-on use of advanced anti-drone technologies.

Another highlight of Shakti-VIII is the joint participation in the Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP), aimed at improving mission planning, coordination, and command response capabilities. These sessions are helping both sides refine tactical procedures and enhance mission execution.

The exercise continues to act as a powerful medium for exchanging best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Exercise Shakti, held biennially, underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and France. It reinforces shared goals of maintaining regional stability, expanding defence technology cooperation, and bolstering collective security.

