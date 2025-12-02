'Indo-German cooperation to play key role in implementing outcomes of COP30'

New Delhi, Dec 2 Germany's Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann has stressed that cooperation between India and Germany will play a key role in implementing the outcomes of COP30.

Speaking at the high-level edition of its ‘Climate Talks’ series, focusing on 'COP30: Reflections from Belem' hosted by the German Embassy in India, Ackermann recalled the meeting between Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Germany’s Environment Minister Carsten Schneider in Belem, and highlighted new avenues of engagement.

He emphasised that, under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP), both countries are translating climate commitments into action. Germany has also launched a new IKI Large Grant call for proposals specifically for India, supporting its upcoming National Adaptation Plan and strengthening resilience of forests, ecosystems and biodiversity.

Reflecting on the two weeks of negotiations in Belem, Ackermann stressed the importance of multilateralism and collective action. He noted that Germany fully met and exceeded its international climate-finance commitments in 2024, contributing €11.8 billion, including €6.1 billion in budgetary resources, fulfilling its pledge to provide at least €6 billion annually.

"COP30 has reminded us that climate change is not a challenge any country can solve alone. The decision adopted in Belem - the ‘Global Mutirao’ or collective effort, is therefore particularly fitting,” Ackermann said, noting both the progress achieved and the tasks that remain.

During the event, Arunabha Ghosh, Founder-CEO of CEEW and South Asia Envoy to COP30, emphasised that COP30 marked a shift toward implementation after years of abstract debate. He called adaptation and resilience urgent priorities shaped by different lived realities in different nations like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bangladesh.

“COP30 underscored that implementation, not abstraction, is now the centre of global climate action. Across South Asia, the message is clear: Adaptation and resilience are urgent priorities shaped by very different lived realities in Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives or Bangladesh. Countries must have the flexibility to report on what truly matters to them, because credible climate action cannot be one-size-fits-all. Multilateralism, with all its imperfections, still matters. In a COP of many truths, securing even an imperfect deal was essential to show that collective action remains possible.

"Just transition must also put people first: you can repurpose physical assets and redesign financial assets, but you cannot abandon human assets whose livelihoods depend on coal today. And we should not see trade only as a barrier- codeveloping technology and investing in each other’s markets can become powerful drivers of climate ambition. Real progress will come not only from two weeks of negotiations, but from what we build together in the remaining fifty weeks of each year, translating the signals from Belem into fairer systems, stronger resilience and durable climate cooperation for the region," he added.

COP30 in Belem marked 10 years since the Paris Agreement, bringing renewed urgency to close the gap toward the 1.5°C pathway. The UN climate conference in Brazil's Belem concluded on November 22 with an agreement calling for a tripling of funding for developing nations to protect their people from the growing impacts of the climate crisis and increasing support for workers and communities in the transition to clean energy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor