Indo-Nepal Under Tight Vigil Ahead of PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit

The State police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and intelligence agencies have heightened surveillance along the India-Nepal border as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya. The increased vigilance is particularly focused on the porous border in anticipation of Modi's arrival for the inauguration of Shri Ram Airport in Ayodhya on December 30. The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22.

To prevent the movement of unwanted elements in the area, the security agencies have been asked to ascertain the identities of people before allowing them to cross over through the border, Deputy Inspector General, Sashastra Seema Bal, Gorakhpur, Akhileshvar Singh said.

Cameras have been put on SSB posts besides the main roads. Dog squads and one platoon of women wing have also been deployed. Metal detectors have been installed at Sonauli and Thuthibari outposts on the Indo-Nepal border, Singh said. In addition to this, security agencies such as Indo-Nepal Border Police, Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and intelligence agencies have been asked to be on alert on the border, Singh added.